HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex.

The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport.

Police said the woman was leaving a convenience store and walking back to her apartment when two men in a white Chevy Malibu pulled up next to her and asked if she wanted to buy something. When she refused and kept walking, one of the men chased after her and grabbed her bag, which contained her wallet.

The surveillance video shows the man running back to the car as the woman chased after him. The driver tried driving away before hitting a parked car, dragging the woman alongside the vehicle as he backed out and sped out of the parking lot. Police described the two men as being between 21 and 26 years old.