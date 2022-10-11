Video: Purse snatcher drags woman across yard after following her home from credit union

The 59-year-old woman was getting groceries from her car when the thief pulled up and grabbed her purse.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a purse snatcher who dragged his victim across her yard after ambushing her.

Ring video shows the crime that happened Monday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

The 59-year-old woman was getting groceries out of her car when the thief pulled up and grabbed her purse. She was still holding on to it so he pulled her down and dragged her until she let go.

The guy then hopped back in his car and drove away.

The victim's son said she was treated at the hospital and is back home recovering from her injuries.

"Certainly people like this need to be caught swiftly and punished accordingly," the son told us. He didn't want us to use his name for safety reasons.

HPD investigators believe the woman was followed home from a nearby credit union where she used the ATM.

Her son said the robber got away with about $1,000 in cash.

Police advise drivers to pay close attention to make sure no one is following them, especially if they've been to a bank, credit union or check-cashing business. If you suspect you are being followed, drive to the nearest police substation or fire station and call 911.