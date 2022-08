Deputies did not have much details. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed during a hit-and-run collision in north Harris County early Friday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was walking on the road when someone drove by and struck her.

The driver then left the scene, deputies said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 713-221-6000.