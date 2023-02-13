Woman dies after falling out of moving vehicle on I-45, police say

Police said the man and woman were drinking beforehand and that no vehicle hit the woman after she fell out.

HOUSTON — A woman is dead after she fell out of a moving vehicle on the North Freeway, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said that just before 10 p.m Sunday, a couple left a club in downtown Houston and started arguing while they were driving on I-45 near W. Cavalcade St.

The woman demanded to be let out of the vehicle and started to climb out of the window before falling onto the main lanes of I-45, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man pulled over and was detained, but so far he's cooperated with the investigation. They also said both the man and woman were drinking beforehand and that no vehicle hit the woman after she fell out.