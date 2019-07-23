HOUSTON — A 33-year-old driver was killed after flipping her SUV while being followed by police in southwest Houston, officials said.

This started around 8:30 p.m. Monday near South Post Oak when Houston police were at the scene of a crash and the suspect vehicle, a silver Infiniti QX70 SUV, sped past them driving erratically.

Houston Police said the suspect almost ran into the back of a police car at the scene of the initial crash.

Police then followed the suspect vehicle heading west on McHard, or FM 2234. It is not clear if the woman knew she was being followed by police.

The driver then lost control of her vehicle after passing through the intersection with Chimney Rock and struck a pole and rolled her SUV in the 5900 block of McHard.

Police found a child's car seat in the woman's vehicle but the child was not in the SUV at the time of the crash. They determined the infant was in good care with family members.

