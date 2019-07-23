HOUSTON — A driver was killed after flipping her car while being chased by police in southwest Houston, officials said.

The crash happened Monday night in the 5900 block of McHard Road at Chimney Rock Road.

Houston Police said the suspect almost ran officers over before crashing her car.

Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.

