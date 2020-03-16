HOUSTON — A woman died after she was struck by a car during a hit-and-run collision in southwest Houston overnight.

This happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Beechnut near South Gessner.

Houston police said the pedestrian was crossing the street when a Toyota Camry struck her. She was not at a crosswalk when the collision occurred.

Investigators are looking for surveillance video to see who was driving the gray Camry that left the scene.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter