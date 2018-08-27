HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Deputies are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left a female pedestrian dead along State Highway 249 in northwest Harris County Sunday night.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking along the northbound lanes in the 14600 block of SH 249 when she was struck by an unidentified vehicle just after 9 p.m.. That vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

The victim was lying in the left lane of traffic when she was run over by a second vehicle, a Nissan sedan. Deputies said the driver of the Nissan stopped and contacted them.

Then a third vehicle, heading north on SH 249 ran over the woman. The third striking vehicle failed to stop at the scene and fled to the north.

Deputies have not released a description of the initial striking vehicle.

Deputies said at the time of the pedestrian crash, a motorcycle crash occurred in the 14600 block of SH 249. A red motorcycle crashed into the back of a white-colored vehicle while heading north.

The white vehicle fled the scene to the north, deputies said. The motorcycle rider was injured and transported to the hospital.

Deputies said they determined that the motorcycle rider was intoxicated. Investigators are working to determine if the two collisions are related.

