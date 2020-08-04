HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman died after she was shot at a west Harris County home early Wednesday morning.

This happened sometime before 6:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Brown Meadow Court.

Details are limited at this time.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said three adults, a man and two women, were at the home when someone retrieved a gun and opened fire.

One of the women was hit and transported to a local hospital, deputies said. She was later pronounced dead.

No word on whether anyone is in custody at this time.

