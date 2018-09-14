HOUSTON – Police are investigating a mysterious death of a woman who was found laying on the side of the road in southwest Houston overnight.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to the call around 11 p.m. Thursday and found the woman with a slight pulse at S. Gessner near Gustine. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Police said they initially thought she was a victim of a hit-and-run, but when she was examined at the hospital, her injuries were not consistent with an auto-pedestrian accident.

HPD homicide detectives are now investigating the incident. They have very little to go on.

Police are not sure where she came from or how she ended up on the side of the road.

