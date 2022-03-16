Woman found dead in the garage of her Splendora home, deputies say

Deputies have identified the woman as 41-year-old Holly Vines. The cause of her death is unknown.

SPLENDORA, Texas — Two children found their mother dead Wednesday in the garage of their home in Splendora, according to deputies.

The discovery was made at about 5 p.m. in the 25500 block of White Oak Lane.

Preliminary information is the woman's ex-husband went to the home to drop off their two kids, who Spencer said are ages 8 and 12.

The two children were the ones who found their mother dead in the garage, Spencer said.

The ex-husband then reportedly called 911.

Deputies have identified the woman as 41-year-old Holly Vines. The cause of her death is unknown at this time.

No suspects are in custody.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this incident.