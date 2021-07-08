Woman shot to death in hotel parking lot in north Harris County, deputies say

According to deputies, the victim had stepped out of her room to meet with someone before shots were fired.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Saturday night in north Harris County.

Deputies responded to the scene Saturday night in the 16900 block of Rolling Creek Drive near FM 1960. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman was pronounced dead after her body was found in the hotel parking lot.

According to investigators, the victim had recently moved to the Houston area from out of state. She was staying at the hotel with some family members.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at the 16900 blk of Rolling Creek Drive, near 1960. One adult female has been confirmed deceased on-scene. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews l pic.twitter.com/NJsaELJRx7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 8, 2021

They believe she stepped out of her room to meet someone in the parking lot, and at some point, shots were fired. Shortly after, deputies said the woman was seen wounded and crawling in the parking.

HSCO Sgt. Brown said she wasn't able to identify the gunman before she passed away.

Witnesses reported hearing the commotion but no one saw the incident, deputies said. Investigators are hoping to find surveillance footage of the incident and possible acquaintances of the woman.

Media briefing from Homicide Sgt. Brown on the fatal shooting of an adult female at a hotel parking lot in the 16900 block of Rolling Creek Drive. #hounews pic.twitter.com/zyvCWapnNv — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 8, 2021