Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

Maria Rios' body was found at a new house on Green Jay Lane. Police said her company had been contracted to clean the house when it was finished.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police.

La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.

Police said Maria Rios owns the company that was contracted to clean the house once it was finished.

Investigators said they think Rios was killed Tuesday afternoon. They said it appeared as if she was assaulted and said they have no information about a suspect.

Police said they don't think the community is in danger but told people to be aware of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to call La Marque PD.