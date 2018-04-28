TEXAS CITY, Texas – A woman is dead and a man is in the hospital after a shooting in Texas City early Saturday morning, police say.

The Texas City Police Department said the incident happened inside of a home in the 3500 block of Palm Ave. Both the man and woman were shot.

The man was transported to UTMB in Galveston by Life Flight. Police said he was critically injured. The female was pronounced dead on scene.

Police do not know the motive for the shooting. The victim’s identity is not being released until the family is notified.

This is an active investigation.

© 2018 KGW-TV