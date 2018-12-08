HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was stabbed to death by her common law husband Saturday night. He attempted to kill himself but was unsuccessful.

He was transported to Ben Taub hospital in critical condition, according to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The fatal stabbing happened at a home in the 6100 block of East Sam Houston Parkway.

We are investigating a stabbing incident at a home in the 6100 block of E Sam Houston Pkwy in which an adult female has died and an adult male is critically wounded. PIO en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/eHQKdoa9W9 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) August 12, 2018

The two were inside of their home with their six children when the incident took place. The kids ages range from six months to 16.

None of them were injured. They are now in the care of family members.

Deputies said there have been no other incidents between the man and woman. They are investigating the cause of the stabbing.

This is a developing story.

© 2018 KHOU