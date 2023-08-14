Man on the run after shooting, killing mother of his kids, HPD says

Investigators with the Houston Police Department said the suspect was seen on surveillance video shooting into the car where the victim was sitting.

HOUSTON — A woman was shot to death Monday on the east side, according to Houston police.

Officials with the Houston Police Department said the woman's body was found in a car on Allen Genoa in the Pasadena area.

Police said the suspect shot and killed his girlfriend, who was also the mother of his children. They said he called his family members to confess. The family members then called and told the police. He had not been arrested as of 9:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the Allen Genoa location, they found the victim dead in the passenger seat of a car.

They reviewed some surveillance video and saw that the vehicle showed up at the location around 9 a.m. Monday. Police said the suspect was driving and the victim was in the passenger seat. Authorities said they stayed at the location for about 10 minutes before the suspect got out of the car and opened fire on it.

He then got into a silver BMW with another woman and left the scene, police said. The victim was shot in the head and neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene when her body was found.

Police said the suspect is currently on federal probation from charges out of Louisiana and they're not sure where he went after the shooting.

"If you are out there, please turn yourself in. No one wants to hurt you but we would like to talk to you so please come forward and turn yourself in," HPD Assistant Chief Chandra Hatcher said.

Family members told police that the suspect wanted to go back to jail.

The suspect and the victim had two children together, officials said. The two teenage kids were not injured in the incident. HPD didn't identify the victim or the suspect.

