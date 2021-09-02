Woman crashes into home trying to escape crossfire from shootout at SW Houston gas station

The woman's condition is unknown.

HOUSTON — A woman crashed into a home Monday afternoon after trying to escape the crossfire from a shootout happening at a southwest Houston gas station.

According to Houston police, two men met up at the gas station in the 7900 block W Airport Boulevard to engage in some sort of drug deal. At some point, the two men started shooting at each other.

The woman was pumping gas when the two men got into the shootout. Police said she tried escaping the crossfire by getting into her car and driving off, but shortly after she went through a fence in a yard and crashed into a house on Villa Lea Lane.

It's unclear at this time if she was injured or if anyone living in the home was injured.

One of the suspects involved in the shootout was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. The other suspect got into an accident while trying to get away. By the time police arrived on scene, they were gone.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

