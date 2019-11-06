HOUSTON — A woman crashed into an 18-wheeler and was trapped in her vehicle in southwest Houston early Tuesday.

Houston police say it happened before 5 a.m. at Almeda Road and West Orem Drive.

The woman crashed her vehicle under the 18-wheeler and was trapped with severe injuries. She was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police surrounded the intersection, leading to a lengthy shutdown.

Police were investigating the incident because they say the crash happened just as an officer went to follow the woman. The officer said the woman sped by, but the crash happened before the woman could be stopped.

