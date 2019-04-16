HOUSTON — Houston Police have charged a woman they said ran over and killed a motorcyclist Monday night.

Julivan Do Tran, 29, is charged with manslaughter.

RELATED: Motorcyclist dead, driver to be charged with manslaughter after possible road rage incident

Houston police said the victim, a 33-year-old woman, was on her motorcycle when she and Tran were involved in a crash. Police said the motorcyclist left the scene, and while Tran waited for police to take a report, she saw the woman again.

The two had a conversation before the motorcyclist left the scene again, according to police.

Officials said Tran began chasing the motorcyclist into a parking lot at 1801 South Vodd Road. The motorcyclist lost control, and Tran did not control the speed of her car, causing her to strike the motorcycle, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she later died.

ALSO ON KHOU.COM