HOUSTON — The woman accused of taking her ex-girlfriend’s son without permission has been charged with kidnapping.

Nicole Harrison, 30, was found at a hotel with 10-year-old Joshua Marin after a Houston Regional Amber Alert was issued for the young boy who had been missing since Sunday.

Marin was unharmed.

Court records show Harrison has a history of drug abuse. She's out on bond for a December 9, 2019 arrest for possession of cocaine.

