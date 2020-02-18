HOUSTON — The woman accused of taking her ex-girlfriend’s son without permission has been charged with kidnapping.
Nicole Harrison, 30, was found at a hotel with 10-year-old Joshua Marin after a Houston Regional Amber Alert was issued for the young boy who had been missing since Sunday.
Marin was unharmed.
Court records show Harrison has a history of drug abuse. She's out on bond for a December 9, 2019 arrest for possession of cocaine.
