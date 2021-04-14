Lauren Gayle Prather was arrested in Crosby hours after the shooting, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office.

DAYTON, Texas — A 35-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of her father in his Dayton home Wednesday morning.

Lauren Gayle Prather, 35, of Waskom, was arrested at a relative's home in Crosby hours after the shooting by Liberty County Sherriff's Office investigators according to a news release.

The weapon used in the shooting, which deputies have no motive for, has been recovered.

Deputies were sent to the home of Dennis Claude Huff, 62, in the 100 block of County Road 6507 following a 911 call from Huff's son at about 7:15 a.m. the release said.

The caller told dispatchers that his sister had just shot their father inside the home.

When deputies arrived they could see blood on a couch through a window and when they got inside they found the body if Huff on the couch according to the release.

Liberty County Precinct Four Justice of the Peace Judge Larry Wilburn conducted the inquest and has ordered an autopsy the release said.

Investigators from the sheriff's office, the Texas Ranges and the Liberty County District Attorney's Office are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Liberty County News Release...

According to Liberty County Sheriff's Captain Billy Knox, the LCSO Dispatcher received a call from a family member at approximately 7:15am this morning stating that his sister had just shot their father and their dad was reported to be lying on the couch at his residence on CR 6507.

Responding deputies arrived at the scene and could see the couch with blood on it through a window and after gaining entry to the home found Dennis Huff deceased from a gunshot wound. LCSO Investigators along with Texas Rangers and members of the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office arrived at the scene to conduct the follow-up investigation.

After the shooting, Prather went to the home of relatives in Crosby, Texas where she was later arrested by Sheriff’s Investigators, charged with murder and placed in the Liberty County Jail. The weapon involved was also recovered by authorities.

The case is still on-going in hopes of determining an exact motive as well as any other pertinent information.