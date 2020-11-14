Woman charged with murdering husband in Spring; deputies looking for vehicle related to case

The vehicle is described as a 2008 BMW Z4 with Texas license plate number KBR0387.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a vehicle related to a homicide that happened in Spring.

The vehicle is described as a 2008 BMW Z4 with Texas license plate number KBR0387.

The homicide, which happened in the 30 block of Firefall Court, involved a husband and wife.

According to deputies, Barbara Ann Kenney murdered her husband, Thomas Kenney, 71. His body was found Thursday in his backyard during a welfare check.

Barbara was originally arrested for tampering with physical evidence - human body, but after further investigation, homicide detectives added a murder charge.

She is currently being held in Montgomery County Jail with a bond of $500,000.

MCSO deputies did not say why they are looking for the BMW and how it relates to this case, but they are asking anyone who spots the vehicle to please call 936-760-5800 ext 3 and refer to case #20A353525.

UPDATE: MCTXSheriff Homicide Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating a vehicle relating to this homicide. If you know where a 2008 BMW Z4 with Texas license plate KBR0387 is located please call the Sheriff's Office at 936.760.5800 ext 3 and refer to case #20A353525. https://t.co/hGH3YCdYiJ — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) November 14, 2020