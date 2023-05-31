Woman accused of killing man whose body was found in Montrose yard

Pamela Ann Merritt, 43, is charged with murder in the death of Colin Kerdachi, 78, according to police

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a woman in connection with the death of man whose skeletal remains were found behind a Montrose neighborhood home in December 2021.

Pamela Ann Merritt, 43, is charged with murder in the death of Colin Kerdachi, 78, according to police. His remains were found in the backyard of a home on West Clay Street near Taft Street on Dec. 6, 2021.

At the time, police responded to a call when a witness told them that a human skeleton was found in the backyard of the home. Police said officers found the remains in an advanced state of decomposition.

The witness and the people who lived in the home said they were cleaning the house and yard when they found the body. They thought the remains were that of an elderly man who use to live in the home and was reported missing in February 2021.

The coroner's office later identified the remains as Kerdachi.

HPD’s investigation led them to identify Merritt as a suspect in Kerdachi’s death. She hasn't been located and is believed to be homeless.