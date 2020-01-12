Driver charged in deadly Amtrak crash posts bond

Brittinie Green is expected to appear in court Tuesday morning for manslaughter charges in the death of Rhonda Clay.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The woman arrested in the deadly train crash that killed her partner has posted bond, according to court records.

Brittinie Green, 32, is charged with manslaughter and had been issued a $20,000 bond.

The suspect tried to beat a train as it sped down the tracks Nov. 25 in northeast Harris County and was hit, according to investigators.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the railroad arms were activated when the SUV went around two cars that were waiting at the crossing at the intersection of Sheldon Road and Beaumont Highway. The sheriff said Green then went around the crossing arm and an oncoming Amtrak train crashed into the vehicle.

Thirty-year-old Rhonda Clay, who was riding with Green, was ejected from the vehicle and died instantly. Green was taken to the hospital, and then later arrested in charged. None of the train passengers were injured.

The couple had just welcomed their first child into the world last week. They were planning to host Thanksgiving in their brand new northeast Harris County home, about a minute from the crash scene.