HOUSTON — Robbery investigators are looking for three men they say were caught on video recently carjacking a woman in southeast Houston.

Police said the victim had just parked her vehicle when the men approached and demanded her belongings, including her keys and her cell phone.

Surveillance video from multiple cameras showed the three men walking across the apartment complex's parking lot before approaching the woman on both sides of her vehicle.

Suspects in 77 East Edgebrook carjacking

HPD

Police said the crime happened Friday, Jan. 17 at about 10:50 p.m.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division said the victim had just parked her vehicle at her apartment at 77 East Edgebrook.

When she went to exit, the three men suddenly approached. The woman said she was afraid so she handed over her belongings, and the robbers fled in her vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered the next day not far away after the car was involved in a minor crash. The driver, however, fled the scene before police arrived.

All three robbers are still wanted.

The suspects were described by the victim as being three young Hispanic males between 20 to 30 years old.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.

