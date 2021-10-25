Police asking for tips after woman's body found near road in Texas City

The woman was found with no signs of life in the 400 block of North Willow. Her cause of death is unknown at this time.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — Police are asking for tips after a woman's body was found lying near a Texas City roadway early Monday morning.

The Texas City Police Department said an officer was flagged down at about 7 a.m. by a person who claimed a woman was lying by the roadway in the 400 block of North Willow. The officer drove to the location and found the woman with no signs of life.

The woman has not been identified and her cause of death is unknown at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers at 409-945-8477 or submit a tip online at p3tips.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.