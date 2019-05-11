FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A man and woman were taken into custody Monday evening in Fort Bend County after a disturbance at a home that injured a deputy.
Deputies responded to San Dario near Soledad in the Mission Bend community at about 7:18 p.m. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office was told there was a family disturbance at a home there.
When deputies arrived, a man and woman fled on foot. A deputy was able to capture the woman, who allegedly bit him as he was trying to arrest her.
The male suspect was later located after a search perimeter was set up in the neighborhood. He was detained with the help of a K-9 officer and a helicopter.
FBCSO said the deputy who was bit drove himself to the hospital to get checked out.
Deputies said the disturbance occurred at the woman's mother's home.
ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM
- Recognize him? Law enforcement looking for person of interest in murder of New Hampshire couple
- BCSO: Car linked to Amber Alert found; 2-year-old girl, father still missing
- Secretly Stalked: Your ex could be watching everything you do on your phone
Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter