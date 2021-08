Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman was assaulted by a man and a woman in a parking lot off 249.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed Wednesday after she was assaulted in a northwest Harris County parking lot, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said deputies believe the woman was assaulted by a man and a woman in a parking lot in the 13000 block of SH-249.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, Gonzalez said.

It's unclear what led up to the attack.

