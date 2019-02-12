HOUSTON — An Uptown woman is recovering after she was allegedly beaten and robbed by three men while walking home from Black Friday shopping in Highland Village.

Police say she was robbed on the 2100 block of Mid Lane at around noon on Friday.

“I was driving down getting out of my garage and I saw the woman sitting down, bleeding, her shirt was covered in blood," said a neighbor who found the woman after the attack.

She says the victim had been Christmas shopping in Highland Village and had nearly made it home when she was mugged from behind.

She said the woman told her she was carry bags from the Apple Store and other places.

Managers from the Ivy and James apartment complexes on Mid Lane say surveillance cameras caught video of the attack in broad daylight.

The managers said they could not release the video to KHOU 11 but say they gave a copy to Houston police.

Police say they are still investigating this case and say the attackers stole the woman's purse along with her bags of gifts.

“It’s super scary," a neighbor said. "I walk this sidewalk everyday and so do all of my neighbors."

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM