Smoothie King manager beaten and choked by fired employee, documents show

The documents show that Keshia Lynette Christmas was told she was fired before the alleged attack took place.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a woman accused of kidnapping her former manager at Smoothie King after she was fired while picking up a check.

Keshia Lynette Christmas, 34, is charged with three felonies including aggravated kidnapping, robbery with bodily injury, and retaliation after an attack.

The charging documents state that Christmas had several issues of not showing up for work and that she would come in late. After several write-ups, she was fired on Dec. 12.

On Dec. 13, Christmas and her 15-year-old daughter went to the Smoothie King on Richmond Avenue near the Galleria to pick up a check when the manager told Christmas that she was fired.

Christmas then started screaming and demanded the manager get her last paycheck. When she returned with the check, Christmas allegedly grabbed her by the neck, slamming her against the wall three times.

Documents say Christmas' daughter started screaming to let the woman go. That's when Christmas allegedly told the manager, "You are not going to ruin my Christmas."

While demanding money from the woman, Christmas walked with her across the street to a bank while holding onto the manager's iPhone. The documents say Christmas told the woman if she tried to run, she would throw her into oncoming traffic. Christmas' daughter was with her as they walked across the street.

The woman then withdrew $200 and gave it to Christmas while fearing for her life, according to the charging documents. Christmas then threw the iPhone that belonged to the manager back at her.

She also told police that Christmas stole $7 from her purse, $34 from a store safe, and $40 from the cash register while a witness was working.