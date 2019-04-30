HOUSTON — Police are working to sort out a confusing scene after they say a 29-year-old woman was assaulted after she showed up to a home with a 16-year-old runaway.

This happened sometime around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Axilda in southeast Houston.

Houston police initially tweeted officers had responded to a carjacking at the address. However, they later said police were responding to a call of an assault.

Police say when 29-year-old woman showed up to the home the runaway girl, several people came out of the residence and assaulted the older woman.

The woman suffered a significant injury to her jaw and lost a few teeth, police said. She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The people who allegedly assaulted her took the woman’s vehicle and drove away from the scene, police said. A description of the alleged attackers and the vehicle was not released.

Police say they are still trying to sort out the relationship between the woman and the runaway along with their relationship to the people in the house. It is also not clear if the alleged attackers lived at the home.

Child Protective Services are working to determine where the runaway is from.

