SPRING, Texas — A woman was arrested after she stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from a Target store near Spring on Sunday, according deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Deputies say they confronted Jartiesh Lewis, 34, in the store's parking lot as she pushed two shopping carts full of stolen goods.

She tried to run away but a deputy was able to catch her.

The department says Lewis fought the deputy and he tased her in order to detain her.

She was arrested and charged with felony theft < $2,500.00 with two or more previous convictions and resisting arrest.

The merchandise was recovered and returned to Target. Lewis was booked into the Harris County Jail.

Her total bond was set at $1,100. She is currently out on bond, the department said.

