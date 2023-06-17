Harris County mother accused of dangling baby out of 3rd-story apartment window

This happened Friday night at an apartment complex on Elle Boulevard in northwest Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother has been arrested after Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said she dangled her 4-month-old child out the window of a third-story apartment.

When deputy constables arrived at the scene, Herman said Gre'Ondria Whitfield was detained and the baby was taken to safety. Investigators say Whitfield had also pulled a gun out during a verbal fight and had threatened to shoot multiple people at the scene, according to Pct. 4.

Child Protective Services was contacted and the child was released to a guardian at the scene.