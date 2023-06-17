x
Crime

Harris County mother accused of dangling baby out of 3rd-story apartment window

This happened Friday night at an apartment complex on Elle Boulevard in northwest Harris County.
Credit: Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A mother has been arrested after Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said she dangled her 4-month-old child out the window of a third-story apartment.

This happened Friday night at an apartment complex on Elle Boulevard in northwest Harris County.

When deputy constables arrived at the scene, Herman said Gre'Ondria Whitfield was detained and the baby was taken to safety. Investigators say Whitfield had also pulled a gun out during a verbal fight and had threatened to shoot multiple people at the scene, according to Pct. 4.

Child Protective Services was contacted and the child was released to a guardian at the scene.

Whitfield was booked into the Harris County Jail on child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her bond was set at $40,000.

