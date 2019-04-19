A Richmond woman slapped a 70-year-old City of Houston Parking Enforcement worker after writing her a citation for having her car parked in a handicapped spot, Harris County Constable Precinct 5 officials said.

The woman, Jade Williams, 18, and two other people were parked outside a restaurant around 2:30 p.m. on April 16 in the 1700 block of Westheimer, according to a statement issued by the constable's office.

The parking enforcement worker was approached by Williams and the other two people, who were angry about the citation, the constable's office said. They confronted the man, and as it escalated, that's when Williams slapped him in the face.

Williams was arrested outside the restaurant and was charged with misdemeanor assault.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

WATCH ON KHOU.COM

Decomposed body found inside vacant apartment in SW Houston

