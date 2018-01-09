HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly ran over a security guard in a club's parking lot in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said Maura Franco-Rivera was leaving El Rey De Oro Sports Bar, in the 8300 block of N Houston Rosslyn Road, when she hit several vehicles that were in the parking lot and ran over a guard who was trying to stop her

The guard's injuries are not life threatening, according to Harris County Precinct 1.

Woman arrested after running over security guard. 1:30am N. Houston-Rosslyn. Was leaving El Rey De Oro club. Hit several vehicles in parking lot. Security guard tried to stop her. Injuries non-life threatening. Maura Franco-Rivera charged w/DWI & Agg. Assault. #hounews pic.twitter.com/tYJ4Wcuoqa — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) September 1, 2018

Franco-Rivera is charged with DWI and Aggravated Assault.

© 2018 KHOU