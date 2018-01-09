HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A woman was arrested Saturday morning after she allegedly ran over a security guard in a club's parking lot in northwest Harris County.
Deputies said Maura Franco-Rivera was leaving El Rey De Oro Sports Bar, in the 8300 block of N Houston Rosslyn Road, when she hit several vehicles that were in the parking lot and ran over a guard who was trying to stop her
The guard's injuries are not life threatening, according to Harris County Precinct 1.
Franco-Rivera is charged with DWI and Aggravated Assault.
© 2018 KHOU