HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was arrested late Wednesday after a chase through southeast Houston, according to deputy constables with Harris County Precinct 8.

A sergeant tells KHOU 11 that a deputy attempted to stop the suspect because of a faulty light on her vehicle. She allegedly failed to pull over and led deputies on I-45, Highway 225 and the 610 Loop before exiting the freeway to the 8500 block of Broadway.

The woman didn’t stop there, however. Deputies said she bailed out of her vehicle and ran to an apartment complex. She was later taken into custody.

Her vehicle rolled into another car, causing minor damage.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect’s name has not been released, nor have the charges against her.

