HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman has been arrested following an alleged drive-by shooting Thursday night in Cypress.

Donavelle Tucker, 40, has been charged with deadly conduct.

Deputy constables with Harris County Precinct 5 said a single shot was fired around 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 19300 block of Sagebrush Valley Lane. They said the bullet went through the front door and lodged into a dining room wall. The homeowner was not injured.

Neighbors gave deputies the description of a vehicle from which the shot was fired. Tucker was arrested two blocks away less than 20 minutes later, deputies said.

