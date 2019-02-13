HOUSTON — Watch closely. Did you see it? Investigators say a woman swiped a wallet from a shopping cart right in front of a toddler! And now they need your help to find out who that woman is.

It happened January 18 at a grocery store in the 9700 block of Fry Road. Video shows two women shopping and another woman walks by and appears to swipe the wallet from right in front of a toddler seated in the shopping cart. The woman then walks out of the store.

Investigators say the suspect had been following the victim, waiting for her opportunity.

The victim, a Cypress resident, says she noticed shortly afterwards that her wallet was gone. She reported it to customer service. They took a look at the video and saw the moment of the apparent swipe.

Earlier video captured the suspect at the customer service counter as soon as she walked in. She’s described as a heavyset black woman between the ages of 25 and 35 with long black hair and a white sweater tied around her waist. She was carrying a black purse and wearing socks without shoes.

She left in a white Chevy Impala with damage to the driver side fender and hood.

If you recognize the woman or have any information that might help with the investigation, call 281-463-6666 or report it here.

