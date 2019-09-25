HOUSTON — Police are looking for two women shown in surveillance video using a credit card that was not theirs, according to Houston Crime Stoppers.

The crime allegedly happened July 6 in the 5400 block of South Rice, just south of Houston's Galleria area.

Houston police said the victim accidentally left the credit card in the store's self-checkout area.

The suspects were caught on video using the card to pay for their items. The suspects are wanted for credit card abuse.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

