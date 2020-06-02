HOUSTON — The investigation into a fiery crash that killed three people, including an infant, in northwest Harris County continued Thursday.

Deputy constables with Harris County Precinct 4 said the crash happened Wednesday on Antoine at Beltway 8-North. Witnesses said an SUV ran a red light and collided with two other vehicles.

One of the vehicles that was struck was a van with four family members inside.

Family members Thursday identified the victims killed as grandmother Piedad Soriano, infant grandson Ricardo Jr. Escobar and daughter Diana Escobar.

RELATED: Fiery crash kills infant, 2 others on Antoine at Beltway 8

RELATED: Three generations killed in crash at Antoine and Beltway

RELATED: Intoxication manslaughter suspect was out of jail on bond for DWI, records show

Mother, daughter, and infant grandson killed in yesterday’s horrible crash identified by family as Piedad Soriano, Diana Escobar and baby Ricardo Jr.

Escobar family

The family said an 11-year-old who was thrown from the van had a concussion and some bumps and bruises, reported Brett Buffington.

There were no serious injuries reported in the other vehicle that was struck.

Deputies later identified the at-fault driver as Gregory Smith, 30. He has a lengthy arrest record and is now facing three counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxicated assault for Thursday's crash, according to Harris County Pct. 4.

Gregory Smith, accused in fatal crash on Antoine Rd on Feb. 5, 2020

Harris Co Pct 4

At a press conference late Wednesday, deputies said investigators would return to the site to take measurements and look for surveillance video in the area that shows the moments leading up to the wreck.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter