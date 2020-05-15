Witness video, bodycam, 911 callers back HPD officer who shot and killed armed suspect, Chief Acevedo says

He “tried desperately for five minutes to control this suspect,” Police Chief Art Acevedo said at a Friday afternoon news conference.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, once again Friday, defended his officer who shot and killed an armed suspect Thursday evening.

Acevedo said Officer J. Goff, an African-American who’s been on the force less than two years, was alone when he responded to a call about a man with a gun in south Houston.

He “tried desperately for five minutes to control this suspect,” the chief said at a Friday afternoon news conference.

Acevedo played two 911 calls from witnesses.

The first call came from a man reporting a black male with a gun at a bus stop near Scott and Mt. Pleasant streets.

A cell phone video from a different witness in a nearby vehicle shows Officer Goff and the suspect. The video shows the suspect, a 30-year-old man whose name hasn’t been released, walking toward the officer and ignoring orders to stop.

Officer Goff was on his radio screaming for backup and said he could see a gun in the man’s hoodie.

The video shows the officer circling his vehicle as he continued to plead with the suspect to stand down.

When the suspect appeared to reach for the gun, Acevedo said, Officer Goff opened fire, striking the suspect at least once. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A second 911 call played Friday came from a distraught woman and man who witnessed the whole thing. They desperately pleaded with the dispatcher to send help for the officer. At one point, the man screamed at the officer to shoot the suspect.

Both appeared to be in tears after the shooting.

Acevedo said the gun was a BB gun replica of a 9 mm Beretta.

The chief said reports that the suspect had his hands up when he was shot were wrong. He said he watched the incident, which was recorded on the officer's bodycam, and those claims were a "patent lie."

The cell phone video from the witness confirmed the suspect’s hands were never in the air as he approached the officer.