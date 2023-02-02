3 teenagers, including 2 Wisdom High School students, identified following campus lockdown, police say

Houston police said one teen is charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer while the other two are charged with robbery by threats.

Houston police said John Nsenguwera, 18, Mohamed Rasheed Robinson, 17, and Mahamoudou Sylla, 18, face charges stemming from the officer-involved shooting that started on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue

Nsenguwera is charged with aggravated assault against a peace officer, police said. He was wounded in the incident by police and was taken to a hospital.

Robinson and Sylla are charged with robbery by threats, police said. Booking photos of the three teens have not been released.

What happened at Wisdom High School

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.

Houston police said officers spotted a robbery in progress, which included a person being shot at an apartment complex on Westheimer Road just before noon Thursday. When they approached the group, one of them pointed a gun at an officer, police said.

That is when HPD Officer R. Aguilar shot Nsenguwera once. Paramedics took the teen suspect to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer was not injured. Neither were any other officers.

Robinson was arrested at the scene, police said.

Witnesses said Sylla, asked a random driver for a ride to Wisdom High School. Finner said the driver just "thought he was giving a kid a ride back to the school," not knowing the kid had been involved in an incident with police.

When Sylla -- who HISD Police Chief Pedro Lopez identified as a Wisdom High School student -- got to the school, Finner said he went into the auditorium where at least 100 students were. The school went on lockdown immediately after being notified he was on campus, HISD said.

SWAT, Houston police and other law enforcement agencies worked together to get Sylla out of the school and into custody with no injuries, according to Finner.

He said a gun was recovered but didn't specify if the gun was recovered on campus or nearby.