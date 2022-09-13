Crime Man found shot to death on Winkler Drive in SE Houston, police say HPD said the man was found shot to death on Winkler Drive near the intersection of Telephone Road. Credit: KHOU HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday in southeast Houston, according to police. Authorities said the shooting happened along Winkler Drive near the intersection of Telephone Road. KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube Southeast units were dispatched to a shooting at the 100 block of Winkler Dr. Officers discovered one male with a fatal gunshot wound. Officers are still gathering information on this scene.#HouNews CC4— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 13, 2022