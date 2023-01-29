HPD: Man snatched $3,000 bracelet from Willowbrook Mall jewelry store employee's hands and ran away

Houston police are searching for the man who they said stole a bracelet from a jewelry store inside Willowbrook Mall earlier this month.

HOUSTON — Houston police asked for the public's help identifying and finding a man who they said was caught on camera stealing a bracelet from the hands of a jewelry store employee earlier this month.

It happened at a store inside Willowbrook Mall on Jan. 7 around 4:20 p.m., police said.

According to police, the man entered the store and asked to see a bracelet, which was valued at $3,000. When a store employee pulled the bracelet out of a display case, the man "forcibly" grabbed the bracelet out of her hands and ran out of the store, police said.

The man ran through a department store, got on a bicycle outside of the store and rode away, according to police.

He's described as being Black, about 5 feet, 11 inches to 6 feet tall and weighing about 235 to 240 pounds. He was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.