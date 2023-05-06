Man wanted in armed Willowbrook Mall jewelry store robbery

Fabian P. Navarro, 19, got away with $75,000 in jewels, police say. They need your help finding him.

HOUSTON — A man accused of robbing a jewelry store at a Houston mall last weekend is wanted by police.

Investigators said the man, identified as Fabian P. Navarro, 19, went into the store at Willowbrook Mall around 2:30 p.m. Sunday as if he was a customer. He walked around and looked at jewelry and when the employee helped another customer, Navarro pulled out a gun and jumped over the counter, police said.

The store employee tried to stop Navarro, but he pointed the gun and threatened her before he got away with $75,000 worth of jewelry, according to police.

Navarro is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, according to police. Now the police need your help finding him.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.