Authorities responded to Willowbrook Mall on Tuesday after an armored truck guard was injured in a shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An armored truck guard was injured in a shooting on Tuesday at Willowbrook Mall, according to the FBI.

FBI officials said the Houston Police Department was also investigating the incident, which happened around 3:30 p.m.

The guard was not seriously hurt, according to the FBI.