Driver found dead with gunshot wound after crash into carport in Alief area

Anyone with information about this crime should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department responded to an apartment complex in the Alief area late Tuesday after residents reported they found a driver shot dead behind the wheel of a wrecked vehicle.

The crash happened before midnight in the 8500 block of Wilcrest.

Lt. Willkens said the residents heard a commotion in their complex just before the vehicle sped through the driveway, hitting speed bumps along the way. The vehicle then crashed into a carport, which partially collapsed.

Police arrived and found the man appeared to have a gunshot wound to his side.

Investigators believe the man was shot somewhere else within the complex before he sped away and crashed.

Currently, there is no description of the shooter.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.