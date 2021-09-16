Watch: Houston restaurant worker assaulted after following group who allegedly didn't pay their bill

Anyone with information that could help police can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division has released surveillance video of multiple suspects wanted after an incident at a Denny’s restaurant.

The suspects are accused of eating $74 worth of food inside the restaurant before leaving without paying.

The video shows the suspects taking their leftovers and going to a vehicle outside. That’s when a worker at the restaurant follows them and records them with her cell phone.

A woman in the suspects’ vehicle jumps out and begins assaulting the worker, who then goes back into the restaurant.

The suspects again start to pull out, but then the female suspect jumps back out and follows the worker inside the restaurant and continues the assault.