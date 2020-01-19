HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead after deputies said he was shot by his estranged wife Sunday.

The woamn said the shooting was an accident, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

This happened at a home in the 14100 block of Barons Bridge Drive.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man arrived at the home and his estranged wife got a gun. Words were exchanged and the gun went off, striking the man.

The husband was taken to the hospital by Life Flight where he later died.

At this time no charges have been filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

