HOUSTON — Russell Allen, 65, was a beloved husband and father who loved motorcycles.

He owned two dealerships, Triumph of Houston and Russell Allen Cycles.

But everything he built was destroyed, on Jan. 17, 2004. He was shot to death at his insurance business, two doors down from his motorcycle dealership on the Southwest Freeway near Bering.

Fifteen years later, we are getting to see evidence that’s never been released until now.

Houston police say you can see the suspect on a motorcycle arriving moments before the murder.

While we were watching the video with Cold Case Detective Ramon Cervantes he noticed another car leaving at the same time and he thinks the driver could have been involved.

“The silver or light-colored car, clearly at a minimum, cut that corner in the parking lot of the insurance agency,” he said. “The car is interesting.”

The killer got away quickly, but Detective Cervantes says there’s still a clue that could help catch him involving the type of bike he was riding.

“One of those ninja type motorcycles (Suzuki), it’s blue and white with specifically about this type of motorcycle were the white rims,” he said.

Photo of similar motorcycle suspect was riding

KHOU

Police hope that sharing this video may help get new leads on the case.

Crime Stoppers of Houston confirmed the $55,000 reward still stands and they’re hoping someone will come forward with information.

Tonight on KHOU 11 News at 10 we will take you inside the murder and show the other piece of evidence, a watch, that detectives hope can bring new tips from the public and hopefully help solve this murder.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM